Orange and Liquid enter network partnership for Africa

Orange and Liquid Intelligent Technologies formed a partnership to leverage each other's existing networks in Africa.

This partnership will give Liquid access to Orange’s extensive network in West Africa, including the new Djoliba network, which is operated and maintained from Dakar, Senegal. Djoliba boasts more than 10,000km of terrestrial fiber, coupled with 10,000km of undersea cables. The network covers 16 points of presence with a grid of nearly 155 technical sites and offers connections with Europe, America and Asia. It is based on Orange's Tier 1 network and therefore provides a seamless connection to the Group's international networks.

Likewise, the deal will give Orange access to Liquid’s pan-African network, which encompasses 100,000km of fiber backbone and covers most of sub-Saharan Africa. The network development plans include extending the organization's reach into the North African countries like Morocco, Libya, Tunisia, and Algeria.





"We are excited about embarking on this partnership with Orange, becoming a major customer on Djoliba as we continue to grow our existing relationship. We've long been committed to providing digital services that allow our customers to grow their businesses and the larger African economy. Partnering with a provider like Orange strengthens this offering. Our customers are the real winners in this partnership. Not only do they get access to the networks, but also the benefit of working with two carriers with proven track records of building African business and digital technology," said David Eurin, Liquid Intelligent Technologies international wholesale CEO (Liquid Sea).

“I am very happy to announce this important partnership with Liquid Intelligent Technologies which will enable Orange to expand its broad portfolio of convergent solutions across Africa. It further demonstrates Orange’s commitment across Africa to deliver highly reliable connectivity to its customers. Furthermore, this partnership also clearly illustrates Orange's unique expertise in cybersecurity and our crucial role in building a safer digital society,” said Emmanuel Rochas, CEO of Orange International Carriers.