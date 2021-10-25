Omantel deploys Ciena's 800G coherent optical

Oman Telecommunications has deployed Ciena WaveLogic 5 Extreme 800G coherent optical technology to connect data centres, submarine cable landing stations and telecom exchanges in various regions across the Sultanate.





Specifically, Omantel is using Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) programmable 800G technology over a 6500 reconfigurable line system leveraging optical control plane for improved resiliency. Ciena says WL5e provides a step-function improvement in network performance and economic benefits, doubling wavelength capacity and halving space/power requirements compared to previous technology generations. Additionally, Omantel is using Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller.

Samy Al Ghassany, Chief Operating Officer at Omantel, said: “Amidst the fast digital transformation in Oman, in line with the Sultanate’s Vision 2040 goals, we are witnessing a surge in bandwidth demand. Ciena’s 800G technology will help pave the way for enhanced high-speed network capabilities for our clients across the Sultanate on various domains like 5G, wholesale, cloud, ICT and IoT services. ”

Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager, International, Ciena, added: “As Omantel navigates its journey to implement 5G and other advanced technologies, there is a need for a network that can quickly adapt to fluctuating bandwidth demands. Ciena’s 800G technology not only helps Omantel prepare for the explosion of data that will come from 5G, but also drives greater network economics, reach and power efficiency.”



