NXP Semiconductors moves its design tools to AWS

NXP Semiconductors designated AWS as its preferred cloud provider and is migrating the vast majority of its electronic design automation (EDA) workloads from NXP data centers to AWS.

NXP is using AWS’s global infrastructure and capabilities in high performance computing (HPC), storage, analytics, and machine learning to enhance collaboration and EDA throughput across dozens of its worldwide design centers, as well as to reduce costs with elastic scaling of compute resources and minimize scheduling risks for design projects. In addition, thanks to AWS’s virtually unlimited scale, NXP engineers gain more time to focus on innovation rather than managing compute resources.





“We believe cloud-based EDA is critical to accelerating semiconductor innovation and getting new designs to market faster to power an increasingly digital world where more and more devices and infrastructure are connected. AWS gives us the best scale, global presence, and selection of compute and storage options, with continuous improvements in price performance, that we need,” said Olli Hyyppa, CIO and senior vice president, NXP Semiconductors N.V. “We’re excited to expand our relationship with AWS to power the next generation of EDA workloads in the cloud. This will give precious time back to our design engineers to focus on innovation and lead the transformation of the semiconductor industry.”



