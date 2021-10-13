Nokia's high gain antenna + algorithms increases fixed mmWave by 5-10x

Nokia announced a mmWave innovation that combines very high gain with a 360 Field of View, picking up any signal from any direction, and effectively increasing 5G FWA capacity by 5-10x.

Nokia says its 360 High Gain technology overcomes the propagation challenge of weak signals resulting from line-of-sight dependency by both amplifying available signals and dynamically finding the strongest connection. The concept leverages a very high gain antenna in the CPE.

"Nokia’s 360 High Gain 5G mmWave technology captures a 360 mmWave fingerprint of the indoor environment, picks up direct and reflected signals from any direction, and adapts to the changing environment, through advanced analytics."

Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia said “Making indoor, self-installable mmWave FWA viable in an urban indoor environment is crucial for FWA growth. The addition of mmWave to the 5G FWA market will deliver the 5 to 10 times more capacity that is needed to support the ever more demanding subscribers and services. I am extremely proud of our Fixed Network team who have notched up yet another technical first”.

Nokia has validated the 360 High Gain 5G mmWave FWA technology in its research labs, and technology trials are ongoing in various urban environments. The company expects volume deployments in 2023, initially from operators with subscribers in dense urban environments.

https://www.nokia.com/networks/solutions/fwa-fastmile/#mmwave