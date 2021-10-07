Nokia's first deployment of Digital Operations software on AWS globally

Lightstorm, India’s first carrier-neutral network infrastructure platform, will deploy Nokia's Digital Operations software to automate service fulfilment and service assurance processes, enabling the company to create new revenue streams by offering Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solutions to their enterprise customers.

The deployment represents the first publically-announced implementation of Nokia's Digital Operations software on Amazon Web Services (AWS) globally. Specifically, Nokia’s Digital Operations software is being deployed on AWS by Cloud Kinetics, a Singapore-based AWS Premier Consulting Partner and AWS Managed Service provider for AWS globally.

Amajit Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, at Lightstorm, said: "Lightstorm is building a resilient and future-ready telecom network designed to support the ever-growing demand for data and low-latency applications in India. We are confident that Nokia's Digital Operations software on AWS will help us realize our vision of building a software-defined programmable and automated network. We look forward to working with Nokia in our journey to provide a world-class digital experience through our platform."

Vinish Bawa, Head of Emerging Markets, India at Nokia, said: “This deployment builds on Nokia’s relationship with AWS, which supports the development and deployment of telecom-specific cloud-native solutions for communication service providers. With Nokia’s Digital Operations software and the reliability and scalability of AWS, Lightstorm is positioning itself as a next-generation service provider capable of delivering NaaS services rapidly and efficiently.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2021/10/07/lightstorm-opts-for-nokias-digital-operations-software-for-faster-service-rollout/