Nokia supplies DCI for the ESpanix Internet Exchange in Madrid

ESpanix, the largest neutral internet exchange provider in Spain, has deployed a modular optical data center interconnect (DCI) solution from Nokiato connect three data centers in the Madrid metro area.

The DCI uses dual optical links between data centers for redundancy and offers an initial capacity of 4 Tbps between data centers. The solution is based on the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect – Modular (PSI-M), a compact, modular DCI-optimized platform with pay-as-you grow scalability. The 1830 PSI-M uses Nokia’s programmable PSE-3 coherent DSP modules to maximize capacity and performance for increasing video and cloud traffic demands.

ESpanix has deployed the Nokia 1830 PSI-M units to support multiple client-side interfaces at speeds up to 400G to meet growing traffic needs, with each unit supporting dual line-side interfaces and multiple 400G wavelengths to provide high-capacity connectivity between the data centers that host its internet peering platforms.

Cristobal Lopez Cañas, Managing Director of the Association of ESpanix Carrier Networks Providers, said: “Our strategy is to anticipate internet traffic growth and maximize the performance of our network to meet our members’ expectations for reliable and affordable internet exchange services – today and into the future.”

Manuel Ortiz Fernandez, Senior Vice President of EMEA Webscale business at Nokia, said: “During the pandemic, ESpanix experienced a significant increase in traffic, which tripled in a few months to over 1.2 Tbps. With demand for gaming, teleworking, cloud services and online entertainment set to continue, Nokia is pleased to have helped ESpanix rapidly increase its network capacity 10 times to meet the current needs of its customers."

http://www.nokia.com