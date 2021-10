Nokia: network automation delivers 65% OPEX cost avoidance

Operators can expect up to a 65% cost avoidance after implementing IP network automation according to Nokia based on a study performed by research firm Analysys Mason.

The study focused on network automation implemented for the operator’s service fulfilment, network lifecycle management, and network and service assurance processes with the Nokia NSP, a domain controller for multivendor IP, optical and microwave networks.

Analysys Mason interviewed a group of global operators on their network automation strategies and results, collecting more than 60 data points. Analysys Mason then extrapolated the quantified benefits that can be expected from automating IP networks. Analysys Mason found cost avoidance at the domain controller is the result of multiple factors:



Consequently, the time needed to roll out new services is reduced by up to 88%.

Less manual tasks also means less human errors and higher predictability. The use of a standardized scenarios reduces the frequency of order fallout and issues that require manual correction. Overall, the time spent to process errors is reduced by up to 85%.

Automating alarm correlation and root cause analysis offers a significant improvement to the mean time to repair (MTTR) – up to 71%.

Larry Goldman, Chief Analyst and Project Director, Analysys Mason, said: “Our study shows clear benefits at the domain layer, and we highly recommend operators automate network management processes for their IP services. Network automation will be critical to enable future network slicing-based business models. Operators should also look for a network automation platform such as the Nokia NSP to reap the benefits of automation and ensure the efficient and automated management and control of network slice-based services.”

