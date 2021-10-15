Microsoft Azure builds a high performance WAN overlay for 5G flows

Microsoft says its global WAN can deliver significant benefits to large mobile operators that run extensive national backbones supporting ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC) for 5G tranport.

In a blog post this week, Victor Bahl Microsoft Technical Fellow and Chief Technology Officer, Azure for Operators, observes that Microsoft's WAN can enable lower latencies for 5G networks when users are accessing cloud services deployed on Azure data centers, including for first-party services such as, Xbox cloud gaming, as well as third-party services that Azure customers run. Smaller operators and greenfield operators without their own national backbones, cand benefit even more from Azure's WAN.

He also describes how Microsoft has built a PathBlazer 5G WAN Orchestrator to direct 5G flows that demand high performance on low-latency, high bandwidth paths to and from the Internet.

https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/unleashing-the-true-potential-of-5g-with-cloud-networks/