MaxLinear reports solid Q3 growth, supply chain constraints

MaxLinear posted Q3 2021 revenue of $229.8 million, up 12% sequentially and up 47% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 56.5%, compared to 54.8% in the prior quarter, and 42.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.75, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.53 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.





“In the third quarter, revenue was up 12% sequentially and up 47% year-over-year, driven by growth across our broadband, connectivity and industrial and multi-market markets. Solid demand for our broadband access and connectivity and high-performance analog products was due to a combination of end-market strength and company-specific drivers, including platform-level silicon content increases and market share gains. Non-GAAP gross margin for Q3 of 61.3% is ahead of our original plan, as product mix shift towards higher value products continues to accelerate across broadband, connectivity, infrastructure, and high-performance analog end markets. We remain focused on improving the supply chain constraints to meet the strong and growing market demand for our connectivity, broadband, and infrastructure products in the short and long term,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.

