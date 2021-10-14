Mavenir and HCL collaborate on O-RAN RRU testing

Mavenir announced a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies (HCL) to accelerate the market availability of O-RAN split 7.2 compliant Remote Radiohead Units (RRUs) while establishing a business model to meet the growing demand and evolving requirements for O-RAN RRUs.

The collaboration brings together HCL’s platform for third-party RRU testing and Mavenir’s full Centralized Unit (CU) and Distributed Unit (DU) RAN software stacks. RRU vendors will, as a result, be given the ability to work directly with HCL to assess their O-RAN interfaces and integrate with Mavenir’s O-RAN compliant cloud-native CU/DU software.





The companies say that by simplifying testing and validation across multiple O-RAN interoperability profiles, the collaboration will help vendors fast-track validation of frequency variants and the increasingly diverse RRU offerings being demanded by the O-RAN market.

“We are directly addressing requests from customers and partners to speed the integration of new RRU products. The growing scale of the O-RAN industry now demands such a model. And thanks to O-RAN and open interfaces, new players such as HCL can enter the market to effectively serve the market needs,” said Mavenir’s Puneet Sethi, SVP/GM RAN Business Unit. “As more O-RAN RRU products become available and RRU partners are enabled to respond rapidly to their customers, CSPs worldwide will be able to take advantage of the full range of their spectrum assets and benefit from the rapidly accelerating RRU ecosystem.”



