Marvell debuts 5nm Prestera switch and 5nm OCTEON 10 5nm DPU

Marvell announced the availability of its 5nm Prestera DX 7321 Ethernet switch, the industry’s first 5nm 50G PAM4 device for the carrier market.

The new Marvell Prestera switch is designed for 5G fronthaul and edge applications. With the addition of the 5nm Prestera device, Marvell's carrier-optimized switch portfolio now comprises four Ethernet switches that scale port speeds from 1Gbps to 400Gbps with aggregate bandwidths ranging from 200Gbps to 1.6Tbps.

Marvell also announced sampling of its 5nm OCTEON 10 DPU family, which will include hardware accelerators to address workloads required by 5G, cloud, carrier and enterprise data center applications. OCTEON 10 offers a mix of compute, hardware acceleration, data path bandwidth, and I/O including PCIe 5.0 and DDR5.

Marvell’s 5G network solutions also include Alaska Ethernet PHYs and a broad portfolio of optical solutions for edge, metro and long-haul applications. In addition, Marvell’s COLORZ II 400ZR/ZR+ coherent optical modules are enabling carriers with high-capacity, long-reach DWDM connectivity directly from Ethernet switches.

“Carriers are requiring optimized high-performance, low-power and secured next-generation 5G data infrastructure solutions that enable new high-value applications,” said Raghib Hussain, president, Products and Technologies at Marvell. “Our 5nm switch and DPU set a new bar for power, performance and footprint, providing the breakthrough technology needed to fulfill the potential of 5G.”

https://www.marvell.com/