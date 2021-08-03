Marvell completes acquisition of Innovium

Marvell Technology completed its previously announced acquisition of Innovium.

Marvell Technology agreed to acquire Innovium, a start-up offering switching silicon for cloud and edge data centers, in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.1 billion.

Innovium, which is based in San Jose, California, offers high-performance switching silicon solutions for cloud and edge data centers. The company was founded in 2014 and has approximately 230 employees.

Marvell, which has an extensive portfolio of Ethernet switch semiconductor solutions, and which recently acquired Inphi, said the deal accelerates its position in cloud data centers. Its portfolio for cloud data centers includes: cloud data center solutions, including:

High-speed Electro-Optical PAM4 and Coherent DSP chipsets

Pluggable COLORZ DCI modules OCTEON-based DPUs for security, offload, and acceleration

Custom Arm-based server CPUs

Full custom ASICs Bravera

Flash and HDD-based storage

and on closing the acquisition of Innovium, cloud-optimized Ethernet switches

“Our acquisition of Innovium and its complementary offerings further extends Marvell’s leadership in the cloud, and I am excited that Innovium has secured significant share at a marquee cloud customer,” said Matt Murphy, President and CEO of Marvell. “Innovium has established itself as a strong cloud data center merchant switch silicon provider with a proven platform, and we look forward to working with their talented team who have a strong track record in the industry for delivering multiple generations of highly successful products.”