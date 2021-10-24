Lumentum offers 10W illuminator based on VCSEL array

Lumentum announced a 10 W flood illuminator module that incorporates a high-performance three-junction vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) array for consumer and industrial 3D sensing applications.

VCSEL illuminators are increasingly being used in a variety of high-performance 3D sensing applications ranging from biometric security in mobile phones to emerging industrial and consumer AIoT (artificial intelligence of things). AIoT, the convergence of artificial intelligence and the internet of things, benefits from 3D sensing since it is dependent on capturing vast amounts of high-quality data to enable efficient artificial intelligence processing.

Lumentum's new 10 W flood illuminator leverages the company's decades of experience in providing high performance and field-proven VCSELs to the market in high-volumes, including shipping more than one billion VCSEL arrays into 3D sensing applications. The flood illuminator is available in a compact standard surface-mount package with a built-in eye safety function. It integrates a three-junction VCSEL array, an optical diffuser, a ceramic substrate, and a photodiode, which enables closed loop control.

