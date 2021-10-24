Lumentum offers 10W illuminator based on VCSEL array

Lumentum announced a 10 W flood illuminator module that incorporates a high-performance three-junction vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) array for consumer and industrial 3D sensing applications.
Lumentum's new 10 W flood illuminator leverages the company's decades of experience in providing high performance and field-proven VCSELs to the market in high-volumes, including shipping more than one billion VCSEL arrays into 3D sensing applications. The flood illuminator is available in a compact standard surface-mount package with a built-in eye safety function. It integrates a three-junction VCSEL array, an optical diffuser, a ceramic substrate, and a photodiode, which enables closed loop control.