Lumen expands UC sales with Cisco

Lumen Technologies and Cisco expanded their partnership to include a new offering: Lumen Solutions for Cisco Unified Communications Manager Cloud (UCMC). This new product pairs Cisco's most advanced, cloud-based collaboration services with Lumen's fiber network. The product especially targets businesses that have already invested in Cisco Webex, or those that are considering it.





"Because of the pandemic, enterprises all around the world have realized that the future of work includes remote and hybrid environments, so they are investing heavily in cloud solutions that integrate calling, conferencing, file sharing, and software applications," said Scott Velting, Lumen vice president of product management, voice and collaboration solutions. "Our expanded partnership with Cisco will enable current and future users of Cisco Webex to deploy flexible, agile, and efficient collaboration technologies without large capital investments, ongoing maintenance, or high IT expenses for staffing and training."

https://news.lumen.com/