Lightwave Logic announces $33M for electro-optic polymers

Lightwave Logic announced that Lincoln Park Capital Fund purchased $3 million of common stock at closing, which was sold at $9.16/share. Under the purchase agreement, Lightwave Logic will have the right, but not the obligation, to sell up to an additional $30.0 million of its common stock to Lincoln Park over a 36-month period. Lightwave Logic will control the timing and amount of any sales to Lincoln Park with no upper limits to the price Lincoln Park may pay to purchase such common stock. The purchase agreement may be terminated by Lightwave Logic at any time, in its sole discretion, without any additional cost or penalty.

Jim Marcelli, President and Chief Operating Officer of Lightwave Logic, commented, "While we are comfortable with our current cash position of approximately $15 million and burn rate, this financing provides additional flexibility for us as we move forward toward commercialization of our products.

Lightwave Logic is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power.

http://www.lightwavelogic.com