LF Networking adds Edge Multi-Cluster Orchestrator project

The Edge Multi-Cluster Orchestrator (EMCO) project will join LF Networking (LFN).

EMCO aims to create a universal control plane that helps organizations to securely connect and deploy workloads across public clouds, private clouds and edge locations, with end to end inter-application communication enabled. Intel seeded code for the project. Aarna Networks is also a contributor.

“As the industry continues to evolve with even greater demands on networks, open source solutions offer a flexible, scalable model to support increasing needs,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation. “LFN and its growing community are pleased to welcome EMCO to the LFN roster, embracing the challenge, continuing to evolve its ecosystem with the projects and initiatives that will help carriers and vendors meet tomorrow’s needs.”

“With the increasing adoption of cloud native technologies for building network, edge and IOT applications, having the ability to easily distribute applications across hybrid cloud or multi-cloud deployments can offer increased flexibility and scale,” said Rajesh Gadiyar, VP/CTO in Intel’s Network Platforms Group. “With very few established, truly independent open-source frameworks available today, the Edge Multi-Cluster Orchestrator (EMCO) is a notable tool for intent-based deployment of cloud-native applications to a set of Kubernetes clusters spanningenterprise data centers, multiple cloud service providers and numerous edge locations. It is architected to be flexible, modular and highly scalable.”

“There is a gap in the industry for a cloud native edge orchestration solution that works across a large number of edge and core sites,” said Amar Kapadia co-founder and CEO and Aarna Networks, Inc. “The LF Networking EMCO project fills this gap with an open source approach that includes multiple users and vendors.”

