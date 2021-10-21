Intel sees 10% rise in Data Center Group sales, except cloud

Citing strong revenue for its Internet of Things Group (IOTG) and record third-quarter revenue in the Data Center Group (DCG) and Mobileye businesses, Intel reported Q3 GAAP revenue of $19.2 billion, up 5% year over year (YoY), and non-GAAP revenue of $18.1 billion, up 5% YoY.

While topline revenue missed market estimates by $170 million, non-GAAP EPS surpassed expectations. Third-quarter GAAP earnings-per-share (EPS) was $1.67; non-GAAP EPS was $1.71, which exceeded July guidance by $0.61. As a result, Intel raised its full-year 2021 EPS and gross margin guidance and is now expecting GAAP EPS of $4.50 and non-GAAP EPS of $5.28 and GAAP gross margin of 55% and non-GAAP gross margin of 57%.

“Q3 shone an even greater spotlight on the global demand for semiconductors, where Intel has the unique breadth and scale to lead. Our focus on execution continued as we started delivering on our IDM 2.0 commitments. We broke ground on new fabs, shared our accelerated path to regain process performance leadership, and unveiled our most dramatic architectural innovations in a decade. We also announced major customer wins across every part of our business,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. “We are still in the early stages of our journey, but I see the enormous opportunity ahead, and I couldn’t be prouder of the progress we are making towards that opportunity.”







