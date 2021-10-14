i3D.net deploys ADVA's FSP 3000 TeraFlex

i3D.net, a leading hosting solutions provider for the gaming industry, has deployed ADVA's FSP 3000 TeraFlex to enhance the experience of the 50 million online gamers that i3D.net serves every day.

i3D.net’s specific configuration of the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex is able to carry up to 400 Gbps of data per wavelength and 800 Gbps per sled. This open and ultra-flexible 1RU terminal uses software-defined fractional QAM modulation and adaptive baud rate capabilities.

“As one of the world’s leading high-performance hosting providers, we’re constantly striving to deliver an unbeatable experience for end users. That means investing in the most advanced technology on the market. With our new infrastructure built on the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex™, we’re removing any bottlenecks by massively increasing the capacity of our network. And, thanks to its ultra-flexible coherent interfaces with fractional QAM, it ensures maximum data throughput over every link,” said Edwin Verwoerd, VP, engineering, i3D.net. “Low latency is our business, and that’s precisely what our new solution offers. It enables us to provide a winning edge to both players and businesses.“