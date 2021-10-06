Henshall steps down as CEO of Citrix

David J. Henshall stepped down as President and CEO of Citrix Systems and as a member of the company’s board.

Citrix named Bob Calderoni, Chair of the Citrix Board of Directors as interim CEO and President, effective immediately.

“I would like to thank David for his many contributions to Citrix,” said Bob Calderoni. “David played a key role in accelerating our cloud transition and has driven significant improvements in our products, with over a dozen SaaS services actively supporting more than 11 million subscribers.

“David has also been instrumental in helping the Company and our employees navigate the pandemic, and successfully positioned Citrix to help customers around the world and across industries maintain business operations with minimal disruption. The entire Board thanks him for his contributions over nearly 20 years.”

In addition, based on preliminary unaudited financial information, Citrix said it expects to report revenue at the midpoint to the high end of its previously announced guidance range of $765 million to $775 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Citrix will report full financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, November 4, 2021, before market open.











