Hailo raises $136 million for its edge AI processors

Hailo, a start-up based in Tel Aviv, raised $136 million in a Series C round of funding for its edge processor designed for AI workloads.

The Hailo-8 edge AI processor boasts up to 26 tera-operations per second (TOPS) performance, capable of processing of FHD stream in real-time, and with typical power consumption of 2.5W, according to the company.

The funding round was led by Poalim Equity and Gil Agmon with participation from existing investors including Hailo Chairman Zohar Zisapel, ABB Technology Ventures (ATV), Latitude Ventures and OurCrowd; and new investors Carasso Motors, Comasco, Shlomo Group, Talcar Corporation Ltd. and Automotive Equipment (AEV).

Hailo was established in Israel in 2017 by members of the Israel Defense Forces’ elite technology unit.

https://hailo.ai/