Google Distributed Cloud extends Anthos to edge and RAN

At its virtual Next'21 event, Google introduced a portfolio of solutions consisting of hardware and software aimed at extending its infrastructure to edge locations and into private data centers.

Google Distributed Cloud is powered by Anthos, the open-source-based platform that unifies the management of infrastructure and applications across on-premises, edge, and in multiple public clouds.

The key advantage is a consistent management and security framework extending across Google's infrastructure, operator edge facilities connected by 5G, enterprise data centers, and enterprise remote locations such as retail stores, factory floors, or branch offices with local compute/storage resources. Using Google Distributed Cloud, customers can migrate or modernize applications and process data locally with Google Cloud services, including databases, machine learning, data analytics and container management.



At launch, Google Distributed Cloud is supported by a number of top tier partners, including Cisco, Dell, HPE, and NetApp, which is Google's primary partner supporting Google Distributed Cloud's storage infrastructure.

"Each year at Next we celebrate the achievements of our customers and partners, and the many ways they have transformed their businesses digitally," said Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO. "We also look forward to sharing our latest cloud innovations and providing a view into the future—what we think will drive business transformation for the decades to come."

Also being introduced is Google Distributed Cloud Edge, a fully managed service with the ability to run 5G Core and radio access network (RAN) functions at the edge, alongside enterprise applications on Intel and/or NVIDIA, to support use cases such as computer vision and Google AI edge inferencing. Google Distributed Cloud Edge is positioned for running local data processing, low-latency edge compute workloads, modernizing on-premises environments, and deploying private 5G/LTE solutions across a variety of industries.

Google said its Distributed Cloud Edge builds on its previously announced global, strategic partnerships with both Ericsson and Nokia to bring new solutions built on a cloud-native 5G core and develop the network edge as a business services platform for enterprises.

“This announcement builds on our on-going partnership with Google Cloud to develop Nokia cloud-native 5G core and Nokia radio solutions for Google’s edge computing platform. By extending this relationship into Google Distributed Cloud Edge, we will increase customer choice and flexibility, ultimately helping our global customer base with multiple cloud-based solutions to deliver 5G services on the network edge,” said Nishant Batra, Nokia Chief Strategy and Technology Officer.

https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/hybrid-cloud/announcing-google-distributed-cloud-edge-and-hosted