Federated Wireless open Spectrum Exchange for PAL licensees

Federated Wireless has opened a Spectrum Exchange to enable Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Priority Access License (PAL) holders to lease under-utilized spectrum to third parties to supplement General Authorized Access (GAA) availability.

The Spectrum Exchange provides an automated portal that uses Light Touch API technology to eliminate the need to file documents and wait for approval from the FCC, for those wishing to lease spectrum from PAL holders. The engagement model is analogous to peer-to-peer accommodation services (e.g. Airbnb, VRBO, etc), offering simplicity, flexibility and quick transaction time for leasing spectrum. Organizations seeking assured, PAL-grade connectivity throughout the 3.5 GHz CBRS band will simply visit the Spectrum Exchange, browse through the lists of providers, spectrum availability, time periods and locations, and place an order online. Cost for spectrum is determined by each spectrum owner and can vary depending on geography and bandwidth amounts. Spectrum is allocated almost instantly for the period requested through the Federated Wireless Spectrum Access System (SAS), with ongoing delivery assured through the Federated Wireless network operations center (NOC).

“The Federated Wireless Spectrum Exchange gives us and PAL holders the best of both worlds, allowing them to monetize spectrum they acquired through their PALs and giving us and our customers the spectrum we need, when we need it,” said Frontier Wireless Director of Wireless Architect Engineering, Carlos Cardona. “This will greatly accelerate 5G services to market, ensuring that end-users have the highest-quality wireless experiences, and helping the U.S. maintain its lead in global 5G deployments.”

