EXA Infrastructure activates 400G linking Europe and North America

EXA Infrastructure, which is a new carrier that consists of the subsea European, and North American infrastructure and data centre assets previously owned by GTT Communications, introduced 400 Gbps transport services across its network.

EXA Infrastructure will initially enable 65,000km of its network footprint to support 400G, including two transatlantic cables, which equate to more than 3000 possible route combinations. 400G wavelengths are available from EXA with immediate effect, with further routes and POPs to be added over the coming 12 months..

“400G is the next step in high-capacity bandwidth technology, and by introducing it on our network we can now look to make a substantial leap forward in the bandwidth density and service speed we offer,” said Steve Roberts, Senior Vice President Product and Marketing.

“There continues to be surging demand from our customers to carry more data, at greater speeds, and with greater efficiency, particularly for data centre-to-data centre connectivity. 400G interfaces answer this call, with a 75% reduction in patching costs and 75% fewer QSFP pluggable modules required, resulting in simplified service delivery and reduced power consumption. It is the first of many steps we intend to take to invest in further network capacity and reach,” he said.

Earlier this year, I Squared Capital completed the purchase of Europe-wide, subsea and North American network infrastructure and data centre assets, previously owned by GTT Communications. The new company now serves customers across 103,000 route kilometres of fibre network that connects 300 cities. The network features more than 500 Points of Presence (POPs), spanning 31 countries, 14 Tier 3-equivalent data centres and 300 co-location facilities, as well as three wholly-owned transatlantic subsea cables including the lowest latency route between Europe and North America. EXA is headquartered in London.

EXA also announced the appointment of Martijn Blanken as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr Blanken previously held various executive positions within Telstra Corporation, among others CEO of Telstra Global, and most recently served as Senior Advisor to I Squared Capital.



