DustPhotonics raises $33M for its silicon photonics

DustPhotonics, a start-up based in Modi'in, Israel, announced $33 million in venture funding for its silicon photonics solutions for cloud, data center, enterprise and HPC applications. The company's InP Laser to Silicon Photonics integration technology will provide significant value differentiation enabling superior performance to support 800 Gbps, 1.6Tbps, CPO and future products.

The funding round was led by Greenfield Partners, who join DustPhotonics' Round B investors Intel Capital, veteran entrepreneur Avigdor Willenz, and others.

In addition, the company also announced it has completed an organizational realignment to support its strategic and business direction. The company will focus its resources on silicon photonics solutions and phase out its transceivers product line.

As part of the reorganization, Ronnen Lovinger, president of DustPhotonics, has assumed the role of CEO. Ben Rubovitch, the company's previous CEO, has stepped down and will lead the business side of the company.

"This latest investment and the organizational changes will enable us to take advantage of new business opportunities and to continue focusing on serving our customers' strategic requirements. Our disruptive silicon photonics technology addresses their key and most challenging problems, creating scalable, cost-effective silicon photonics and driving it as the mainstream solution for the Cloud and Telecom markets," said Ronnen Lovinger, CEO of DustPhotonics. "We are thrilled at the continued confidence of our investors in our strategic direction."

"With the rapid evolution of the connectivity and silicon optics markets, there is a growing need for innovative technologies. DustPhotonics is well-positioned at the forefront of silicon photonics technology development and we are excited to take part in their journey," said Yuda Doron, Managing Partner at Greenfield Partners.

http://www.dustphotonics.com



