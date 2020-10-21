DT runs with Cisco 8000 Series routers

One year after introducing its 8000 Series routers, Cisco confirmed that Deutsche Telekom (DT) has now deployed the new platforms, which feature Cisco Silicon One Q200 series chips, to boost its network performance and reach – now supporting 246M mobile customers, more than 27 million fixed-network lines and 22 million broadband lines.

Deutsche Telekom worked closely with Cisco to move from redesign to full provisioning in under four months

The companies also note that the deployment helps DT make a significant contribution towards achieving its CO2 neutralization goals. The Cisco 8000 series routers reduce power consumption by up to 92% per 100 Gbps compared to the previous Cisco CRS-X multi-chassis system.





“Providing our customers with fast, reliable broadband to stay connected to the people and things that matter most is our top priority,” said Walter Goldenits, CTO of Telekom Deutschland GmbH. “The cooperation with Cisco provides us with a secure and stable network with supreme availability and security which benefits our customers.”

“We have seen the world transform over the last year and a half and the internet had to transform with it,” said Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco. “Working together with leading service providers like Deutsche Telekom, we are showcasing how the latest in networking, routing and silicon technology can deliver the internet experience we need to stay connected – and bring more people online.”

https://newsroom.cisco.com/press-release-content?type=webcontent&articleId=2203691