DISH picks Spirent for 5G core automated testing

DISH Network has selected Spirent Communications to autonomously test its 5G network core and validate its performance.

Spirent said its library of automated compliance, capacity and performance test suites, as well as test cases, enables DISH to verify 5G functionality, measure system performance and accelerate deployment activities. By automating the testing process, DISH can continuously verify real-world performance and resilience during its network rollout, proving the public cloud is telco-grade, and scaling up a continuously improving system.





“DISH is transforming the industry as it prepares to deploy 5G in a public cloud network and pioneer Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) technology,” said Doug Roberts, general manager of Spirent’s lifecycle service assurance business. “Spirent understands the inherent challenges that come with building an open, secure network and supporting a new, first-of-its-kind delivery model. We’re excited to assist DISH in driving operational excellence across the entire lifecycle with industry-leading automation, coverage and analytics capabilities.”

“As we deploy our cloud-native 5G network, we’re looking forward to seeing the transformation of how organizations and customers will order and consume 5G services on their own slices and private networks,” said Marc Rouanne, chief network officer, DISH Wireless. “Spirent provides the testing functionality and experience we need to ensure positive customer experiences. And, as a leader in 5G testing and automation, Spirent offers us the security and confidence to introduce our state-of-the-art 5G network into the market.”

https://www.spirent.com/newsroom/press-releases/dish-selects-spirent-for-5g-core-automated-testing