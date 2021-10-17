Dell Technologies expands its edge portfolio

Dell Technologies announced a number of additions and enhancements to its edge infrastructure portfolio to help organizations simplify deployments and capture more value from data generated and processed outside the traditional data center and public cloud.

Highlights:

Dell EMC VxRail satellite nodes bring VxRail’s operational model and efficiencies to edge sites with a reduced infrastructure footprint. As the only HCI solution jointly engineered with VMware, VxRail satellite node single-node deployments automate day-to-day operations, health monitoring and lifecycle management from a centralized location without the need for local technical and specialized resources.

Dell Technologies Validated Design for Manufacturing Edge with Litmus helps businesses connect, manage and orchestrate disparate industrial edge devices, data and applications—from the factory floor to the enterprise cloud—with no programming required. Manufacturers can make quick decisions to repair equipment before it fails, improve production quality and save costs with real-time data analytics and centralized device management provided by the enterprise-grade Litmus Industrial IoT edge platform. Built on Dell EMC VxRail or PowerEdge servers, with the option to use VMware Edge Compute Stack, this is the second solution from Dell Technologies to help businesses tackle manufacturing edge deployment complexity.

Dell EMC Edge Gateway helps companies securely connect multiple edge devices across OT and IT environments to provide valuable insights. This compact, 5G capable3, fanless Edge Gateway with 9th Gen Intel Core™ processors is designed to work in industrial environments and withstand temperature ranges from minus 4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The gateway, available direct to customers and through OEM engagements, offers storage and compute capabilities that can run localized data processing and analytics applications, helping solve data collection and processing pain points.

Dell EMC Streaming Data Platform (SDP) adds enhanced GPU optimization to ingest streaming video in a lower latency and frame rate environment and support real-time analytics on Dell EMC VxRail and PowerEdge servers. Organizations can run lightweight workloads on a single core using a new edge bundle, so they can start small and scale their infrastructure based on IT needs.

Dell Technologies APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud, announced at VMworld, provides a Dell-managed secure and consistent platform for organizations to move workloads across multiple cloud and edge environments and scale resources quickly with predictable pricing and transparent costs. Additionally, new Dell EMC PowerEdge tower and rack servers help organizations manage everything from business-critical workloads to virtualization at the edge.

“The edge is technology’s next great frontier, and it’s all around us, everywhere from retail to manufacturing, smart cities and hospitals,” said Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer, Dell Technologies. “At Dell, we’re innovating simple solutions, so organizations can analyze data closer to where it’s created, make faster decisions, improve outcomes and drive progress.

