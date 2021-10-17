Dell launches Bare Metal Orchestrator telecom software

Dell Technologies introduced Bare Metal Orchestrator telecom software to help communications service providers to deploy and manage thousands of servers for O-RAN applications.

The new Bare Metal Orchestrator, which represents the company’s first software to come from its Project Metalweaver initiative, can be used to discover and inventory servers, bring them online and deploy software, regardless of where they reside in the network. The software combines open standards technology with Dell Technologies' intellectual property.





Dell says the Bare Metal Orchestrator can help eliminate days or weeks of configuration and provisioning to bring network hardware into a workload-ready state.

“As we prepare for the future of 5G mobility and edge, we at T-Mobile have been closely collaborating with Dell Technologies to develop a product that allows engineers to drastically reduce the time spent managing thousands of servers across hundreds of sites,” said Quaid Campbell, director, network engineering cloud services, T-Mobile. “Solutions like Bare Metal Orchestrator allow us to focus on building out new strategic services, automating server provisioning and management tasks to software systems instead of engineers.”

In addition, the company announced:

Dell Technologies Reference Architecture for Wind River Studio, which can streamline and reduce the cost of deploying a cloud-native, edge network while improving network performance.

Dell Technologies Respond and Restore for Telecom service, which provides customers with support service level agreements to help maximize network uptime, limit network disruptions and maintain business continuity.

24-hour support for CSPs of Dell Technologies infrastructure



