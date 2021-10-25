DE-CIX Dallas cites momentum with over 100 networks connected

DE-CIX Dallas has now exceeded 100 network connections. DE-CIX is available from more than 10 colocation and data center facilities, including Aligned Energy, Carrier-1, Cologix, CyrusOne, DataBank, Digital Realty, the Infomart, Flexential, and QTS Data Centers..

Since DE-CIX came to North America in 2014, this is only the second competitive IX launched to reach 100 networks in a market formerly controlled by a single incumbent. DE-CIX New York was the first IX to exceed 100 connections in a highly competitive market, and now offers access to over 250 networks and is the leading IX in the NY/NJ metro market, ranking as the fourth largest IX in North America.





“The success of DE-CIX Dallas has dramatically changed interconnection throughout the greater Dallas region. Together with our partners, we have transformed connectivity, improving network performance and enabling access to public peering for more network operators, at a particularly important time,” comments Ed d’Agostino, VP and General Manager of DE-CIX North America. “Our neutrality, coupled with the ability to provide access from the most locations in the market, not only makes DE-CIX Dallas unique, but is important for competition and enablement in a major North American interconnection hub.”





