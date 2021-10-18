DE-CIX Barcelona goes live

DE-CIX Barcelona is now operational, offing interconnection services like peering and private interconnection, along with cloud exchange services through its Apollon platform, and additional access to top public clouds, including Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Bluemix and Oracle. Close to 30 network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers, and enterprise networks have already started to exchange traffic and make use of the company’s interconnection and cloud services in DE-CIX Barcelona. Among those are global players such as Google and Microsoft, as well as local entities such as the Centre de Telecomunicacions i Tecnologies de la Informació de la Generalitat de Catalunya (CTTI).

The company notes interconnection services to the bitNAP, Equinix and EdgeConneX data centers in Barcelona.





DE-CIX said it is establishing the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in Southern Europe, together with its further IXs in Lisbon, Madrid, Palermo, and Marseille. All DE-CIX IXs in Southern Europe serve domestic markets, as well as establishing new European gateways to South and North America, Africa, and Asia. On top, along with interconnecting to DE-CIX Madrid and Marseille, DE-CIX Barcelona is interconnected with one of the world’s largest IXs, DE-CIX Frankfurt, through which the company is opening up one of the largest cloud exchanges in the world to enterprises in the Catalonian region.



