Credo debuts 400G and 800G MACsec devices

Credo introduced its Osprey family of second-generation Media Access Control Security (MACsec) solutions for 400G and 800G networks.

Credo’s high-speed Osprey MACsec devices address security requirements for various Ethernet data link configurations. Credo's latest 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) cipher technology is integrated to deliver increased data security to critical high-speed data links between servers, switches, and routers. Osprey devices are Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certified by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Credo says the new Osprey devices deliver a 40% power savings versus competing devices and allow Credo to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive family of PHY devices to support the IEEE 802.1AE MACsec and Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) standard for 10G through 400G port interconnects used in the most demanding data center environments.

“Credo is extending our established MACsec leadership with the lowest power MACsec solutions in the industry — the new Osprey 400 and Osprey 800. Osprey devices consume 40% less power than competing devices with the same throughput,” said Scott Feller, Vice President, Marketing at Credo. “The ability to deliver solutions that enable 400G-800G secure connectivity, within the defined power envelope, is the reason hyperscale cloud data centers worldwide have selected Credo MACsec solutions,” Feller continued.

The Osprey 400 and Osprey 800 devices are in mass production.

https://www.credosemi.com/line-card-osprey-400

https://www.credosemi.com/line-card-osprey-800



