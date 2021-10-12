Colt launches 400GE across Europe and Asia Pacific

Colt Technology Services announced the availability of its new 400GE Wave and Private Wave services across its European and Asia Pacific footprints.

The services are delivered using Ciena’s Waveserver 5 platform, powered by WL5e 800G technology to enable efficient 400GE between locations on its IQ Network.

Vivek Gaur, Colt’s VP Network Engineering, said: “As a company, we’re known for our innovation – and that’s really highlighted with this announcement, with us being the first to deliver 400GE commercially across both Europe and the Asia Pacific. Colt continues to make systematic and strategic investments to drive innovation in the IQ Network, introducing next-generation, scalable and sustainable optical network technology in partnership with Ciena. We’re staying one step ahead in the market and helping our customers transform the way they do business through high bandwidth connectivity.”

Jamie Jefferies, Ciena’s Vice President and General Manager, International, said: “In today’s digital era, end users expect more high-quality and innovative digital experiences. Ciena’s industry-leading WaveLogic technology continues to push the envelope and give innovative providers like Colt the ability to construct their network to adapt and meet enterprise connectivity requirements that power digital transformations across the world.”

