Cisco confirmed its plans report its product and service revenue in the following categories effective Q1 FY 2022:

Secure, Agile Networks

Hybrid Work

End-to-End Security

Internet for the Future

Optimized Application Experiences

Other Products

Services

The change was first noted in Cisco's Investor Day presentations. Cisco plans to report its Q1 FY 2022 in a conference call scheduled for Wednesday, November 17, 2021.