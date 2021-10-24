China Telecom chalks up 12.5% revenue growth over last year

For the first three quarters of 2021, China Telecom reported operating revenues of RMB329,241 million, representing an increase of 12.5% over the same period of last year, of which service revenue were RMB304,271 million, representing an increase of 8.3% over the sameperiod of last year. The profit attributable to equity holders of the company wascRMB23,327 million, representing an increase of 24.7% over the same period of last year and an increase of 17.1% over the same period of last year excluding the one-off after-tax gain from the disposals of E-surfing Pay Co. Ltd and China Telecom Leasing Corporation Limited of RMB1,416 million.

As of September 2021, China Telecom was serving approximately 370 million mobile subscribers, a net addition of 18.64 million. The number of 5G package subscribers reached approximately 156 million with a net addition of 69.04 million, while the penetration rate reached 42.1%. The total handset data traffic increased by 39.3% year-on-year, and mobile ARPU amounted to RMB45.4, which continued to increase over the same period of last year.

