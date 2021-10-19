Cato Networks raises $200 million for its SASE

Cato Networks, a start-up based in Tel Aviv, Israel, raised $200 million in new funding at a market valuation of $2.5 billion for its SASE solutions. The Cato SASE Cloud is distributed across more than 65 PoPs worldwide.

The new funding round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with the participation of existing investors Greylock, Aspect Ventures / Acrew Capital, Coatue, Singtel Innov8, and Shlomo Kramer.

“Cato is at the forefront of SASE transformation,” said Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks. “Large enterprises are deploying Cato as their global network to reap the operational and business benefits of Cato’s proven and mature SASE platform. Cato is rapidly expanding its service capabilities, global footprint, and sales and marketing teams, while preserving our unique DNA of agility, simplicity, and ease of doing business that is so valued by customers and partners.”

https://www.catonetworks.com