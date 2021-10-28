AWS hits quarterly revenue of $16 billion, up 39% yoy

AWS highlighted significant customer momentum with new wins with NXP, Capgemini Engineering, CARIAD, and Continental, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Boingo Wireless, Arctic Wolf Networks.

AWS announced plans to open an infrastructure Region in New Zealand in 2024 that will consist of three Availability Zones. A newly released AWS economic impact study estimates that the new infrastructure Region will create 1,000 new jobs in New Zealand over the next 15 years through the investment of $5.3 billion (NZ$7.5 billion).

Globally, AWS has 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic Regions, with plans to launch 24 more Availability Zones and eight more AWS Regions.

https://ir.aboutamazon.com/overview/default.aspx