AT&T to leverage Frontier’s Ethernet and fiber infrastructure

AT&T announced a deal with Frontier Communications to bring fiber-optic connectivity to large enterprise customers outside AT&T’s current footprint. The two companies signed multi-year strategic agreements that will also support deployment of AT&T’s 5G mobility network.

Frontier is pursuing a Build Gigabit America fiber expansion plan that will pass 10 million locations by the end of 2025. Frontier expects to make fiber available to 600,000 new locations in 2021, resulting in approximately 4 million fiber locations passed by the end of the year.

AT&T said the agreement will enable it to quickly reach additional locations by utilizing Frontier’s fiber network. Together, the two companies will enable high-speed connectivity to large enterprise customers within Frontier’s 25-state footprint.





Specifically, AT&T will be able to utilize Frontier’s fiber network to help reach enterprise customers in Frontier’s service territories reaching 25 states. AT&T will also use Frontier’s network to strengthen nationwide deployment of its 5G network. In addition, AT&T will tap Frontier’s Ethernet network to boost connectivity between cell towers and the core network.

https://about.att.com/story/2021/att_frontier_deal.html