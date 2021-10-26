AT&T delivers Private 5G/Edge for Ford's Rouge electric vehicle factory

Ford Motor Company has deployed a private 5G network based on AT&T 5G with AT&T’s Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) technology at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

The network will support advanced applications used in the production of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.

“With this collaboration, we’ll help Ford unlock the potential of 5G helping to build the truck of the future,” said Rasesh Patel, Chief Product & Platform Officer, AT&T Business. “It’s 5G connectivity coming to life! And it’s all thanks to the transformative ultra-fast speeds, incredibly low latency, and massive connectivity that is 5G in action.

“The Rouge Electric Vehicle Center was built with a clean-slate design and features the latest in advanced manufacturing technology,” said Adrian Price, executive director, Global Manufacturing Engineering, Ford Motor Company. “We are deploying 5G technology at this facility as a platform to enable us to use significant additional advanced manufacturing technologies in the future.”

https://about.att.com/story/2021/ford-manufacturing-facility.html