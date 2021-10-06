Arista ships a Wi-Fi 6E access point

Arista Networks has begun taking orders for a new Wi-Fi 6E access point as part of its cognitive campus edge portfolio.
The C-360 wireless platform for next generation campus edge infrastructures is Arista’s cognitive unified edge solution with advanced AI/ML capabilities for understanding which devices are on the wired and wireless network, what they're doing, and whether they're properly segmented.
Key specs for the C-360
- Full-featured Wi-Fi 6E, 12 Stream AP
- Access radios: 4x4:4 6/5GHz Radio + 4x4:4 5GHz Radio + 4x4:4 2.4 GHz Radio
- 2x2 tri-band multifunctional radio for network assurance, RRM, security and troubleshooting
- 2x 10 Gigabit Ethernet PoE ports (MACsec capable)
- Integrated IoT support (BLE/Zigbee)
- Distributed Data and Control plane
- IZero-touch deployment through automatic cloud activation and configuration
- AI/ML driven diagnostics and troubleshooting
- Network Assurance with Client Connectivity tests
- Next generation 6 GHz Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS)
https://www.arista.com/en/company/news/press-release/13241-pr-20211006