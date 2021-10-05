ADVA’s aPNT+ delivers GNSS-independent timing/sync

ADVA announced its aPNT+ platform for protecting critical infrastructure from the growing danger of GNSS vulnerabilities and cyber threats to positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services.

ADVA says its solution provides end-to-end control and timing network visibility for protection against the catastrophic risks that PNT disruption poses to national security and essential assets such as power grids.

“Cyber threats are at an all-time high. At the same time, the infrastructure that our economies and lives depend on has never been more reliant on weak and highly vulnerable satellite signals. That’s why the US DHS and NIST are driving for PNT services to be more resilient and for network operators to implement strategies to counteract the vulnerabilities of GPS and other GNSS systems, including in-network PTP timing feeds. Our trusted aPNT+ platform is the definitive response. Being open and scalable, it offers an end-to-end range of cost-effective solutions and the industry’s most comprehensive features for augmented resilience, robustness and cybersecurity,” said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz, ADVA.



