ADTRAN cites record demand and supply chain constraints

ADTRAN announced the following preliminary financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021:

revenue is expected to be $138 million, gross margin is expected to be 34.5%, non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 34.6%, operating loss is expected to be $10.1 million and non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be $2.6 million.

the lower gross margin and decreased profitability, as compared to prior guidance, was attributed to approximately $9 million in quantifiable supply chain constraint-related expenses incurred during the quarter. Without these expenses gross margin would be within our third quarter guidance range.

overall bookings in the third quarter were up 43% year-over-year with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.43 for the quarter, and 1.34 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

ADTRAN also stated its belief that supply chain challenges are peaking during the second half of 2021 and should begin to normalize by mid-2022.





ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “We are experiencing record demand for our solutions with Q3 setting an all-time high for bookings in a quarter. This increased demand comes from a diverse mix of global Tier 1 and regional service providers planning to deploy our fiber access platforms, in-home service delivery platforms and SaaS applications. We expect this growth to accelerate. During the third quarter we secured two additional Tier 1 fiber customers, and previously announced Tier 1 fiber customers significantly increased their bookings for our fiber access platforms. Although our revenue growth and profitability in the near-term are impacted by the supply chain issues, our long-term outlook continues to strengthen given the record demand and the supply outlook.”

https://www.adtran.com