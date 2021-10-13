ADTRAN adds 60GHz mmWave mesh portfolio for access and backhaul

ADTRAN introduced a 60GHz mmWave mesh wireless access and backhaul solution designed to deliver a wide range of revenue-generating services from residential access, SMB Gigabit and multigigabit neutral host/open access applications for public Wi-Fi, and 5G small cell densification.

The ADTRAN MetNet 60GHz solution—which includes the new Gen 2 mesh node, Gigabit-ready CPE and cloud-management—delivers twice the capacity and up to four times the reach of competing mmWave products, according to the company. It features self-organizing, self-optimizing and self-healing (SON) technology that extends Gigabit coverage up to 600 meters, is deployable in under 30 minutes and delivers high-capacity (15+ Gbps capacity per node) for wireless access and backhaul.

ADTRAN says the MetNet 60GHz solution could be used to deliver Gigabit tier services to RDOF census block groups (CBGs), as well as support applications such as Gigabit to MDUs, smart city applications, 5G small cell backhaul or offer low-cost Gigabit point-to-point campus LAN extension.

“The ADTRAN MetNet 60GHz solution is the only solution that economically extends Gigabit service wirelessly to deliver both residential and business services where terrain, population density and regulations limit the deployment of fiber,” said Robert Conger, Senior Vice President, Technology and Strategy at ADTRAN. “Now more than ever, service providers are looking for innovative and reliable solutions that simplify the deployment and maintenance of Gigabit service architectures that create new revenue streams while lowering the total cost of service.”

Highlights for the ADTRAN MetNet 60GHz Gen 2 Mesh Node:

Dynamic bandwidth allocation capability for preserving spectrum resources, delivering deployment flexibility, and doubling the capacity available for users.

Support for all six channels in the 60GHz spectrum (57GHz-71GHz), cutting atmospheric attenuation by 90% and offering 50% greater channel selection and coverage.

Unique channel selection per sector and support for channels 5 and 6, delivering up to four times the reach of other new to market 60GHz mmWave products.

Four times more client connections per mesh node (up to 120 CPE or remote nodes) enabling faster network scale with fewer costly fiber drops.

Power consumption 80% lower power per Gigabit connection, requiring fewer mesh nodes, compared to competing 60GHz products.

Cloud-management for remote mesh topology setup, management, service configuration and upgrades, resulting in a network that is simple to deploy and manage.

