A10 Networks hits Q3 sales of $65.4 million, up 15% year-over-year

A10 Networks reported Q3 revenue of $65.4 million, up 15% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 79.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 80.4% as the company successfully navigated short-term input cost pressures. GAAP net income of $74.9 million (114.6% of revenue), or $0.94 per diluted share, inclusive of a non-recurring tax benefit, compared with net income of $6.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020.

Sales of security products grew 18% year-over-year.

"We achieved strong top- and bottom-line results as our security-led solutions are enabling us to capture market share and driving accelerated growth,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks. “Long-term deferred revenue has grown 16% year-over-year, outpacing total revenue growth. Our diversified model is enabling us to successfully navigate regional and logistical challenges, as evidenced by our 15% revenue growth and nearly 26% adjusted EBITDA margin validating the business model transformation. The increasing profitability of our business required us to release our full tax valuation allowance, as we now expect to utilize our entire net operating loss carryforwards in future periods. Our business model positions us to meaningfully drive growth and continue to improve the business model. In addition, the strong, sustainable free cash flow has enabled our Board to return capital to stockholders by declaring a quarterly cash dividend and significantly expanding our share repurchase program.”

“With a transformed portfolio focused on cybersecurity, improving market conditions and our relentless focus on execution, we are outperforming the industry as well as the expectations we set at the start of the year,” continued Trivedi. “We have solid visibility and confidence in our ability to accelerate growth beyond the previous targets of 6-8%, though we are cognizant of continued supply chain challenges and other global headwinds which could impact quarter-to-quarter performance.”