2021 Open RAN Report and Video Showcase

Our 2021 Open RAN report examines key infrastructure considerations for service providers, integrators and enterprises as they contemplate adoption of solutions based on Open RAN principles. We look at relevant trends, organizations and standards, and provide our views on Open RAN and O-RAN adoption.

Our Open RAN video showcase collects and curates key insights from the industry's thought leaders including: Ignacio García-Carrillo, Telco Infrastructure Pre-Sales Leader at Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Cristina Rodriguez, Vice President of Network Edge and General Manager of the Wireless Access Network Division at Intel; Craig Wilson, VP Global Telecom Industry at IBM; Rob Soni, Head of RAN Infrastructure at VMware; Darrell Jordan-Smith, Senior Vice President, Industries & Global Accounts at Red Hat; Steve Douglas, Head of Market Strategy at Spirent; and Jim Poole, Vice President, Business Development at Equinix.

https://nextgeninfra.io/open-ran/