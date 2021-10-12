12th Gen Intel Core brings DDR5, PCIe 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4

Intel launched the first products in the 12th Gen Intel Core family, boasting faster processing and the latest connectivity standards. The family includes six new unlocked desktop processors offering a max turbo boost of up to 5.2 GHz and as many as 16 cores and 24 threads.

The full 12th Gen Intel Core family will include 60 processors, set to power more than 500 designs from a broad set of partners. The 12th gen chips are the first built on Intel 7 process.

“The performance hybrid architecture of 12th Gen Intel Core processors is an architectural shift made possible by close co-engineering of software and hardware that will deliver new levels of leadership performance for generations,” said Gregory Bryant, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel. “This begins with the arrival of our flagship Core i9-12900K – the world’s best gaming processor – and you will see even more incredible experiences as we ship the rest of the 12th Gen family and beyond.”

Key platform advancements include: