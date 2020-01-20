Windstream joins Open ROADM Forum

Windstream has joined Open ROADM, a multi-source agreement forum that defines compatibility standards for optical networking gear.





Windstream said it continues to be a strong advocate for open standards as demonstrated with its own Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) architecture, which leverages the advantages of a disaggregated network architecture with multi-vendor open line system scalability and alien wave support. Windstream is focused on driving innovation in the disaggregated L0/L1 solutions at the very edge of carrier networks; contributing to transceiver interoperability, in both greenfield and brownfield environments; managing tradeoffs between proprietary performance/efficiency and openness/interoperability; and developing software solutions for managing open networks.

“Windstream is honored to be joining the distinguished group of service providers and vendors that make up Open ROADM,” said Art Nichols, vice president of network architecture and technology. “We share the belief that the best way network providers can drive faster innovation is to introduce openness and programmability into all areas of the network, including the optical arena. Much has already been accomplished by Open ROADM to reduce vendor lock-in and drive multi-vendor efficiencies in the optical domain, but there’s still a great deal of work to do and we look forward to contributing to that important effort.”

“We will continue to demonstrate our leadership position in optical networking, and joining a Forum like Open ROADM will enhance that path forward,” said Buddy Bayer, Windstream’s chief network officer.

