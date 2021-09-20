Wind River acquires Particle Design for UI/UX

Wind River completed its previously-announced acquisition of UI/UX design company Particle Design. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Particle is a leading user experience research and design agency that works with clients at every stage of prototyping, software design, and engineering. Its end-to-end UX research services employ a range of methodologies, from ethnographic research to user evaluations and usability testing; its design services include prototyping, interaction design, and wireframing. Particle partners with global brands across industries, including automotive, electronics, medical, and transportation, to design the future of technology.

Wind River Studio is a cloud-native platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems through one single pane of glass. With the acquisition of Particle, Wind River will further expand the UI/UX capabilities in Studio to include cognitive UI, which uses AI/ML to predict and anticipate needs and behaviors of the user bringing a more contextual, personalized, intelligent assistant type UX.

“In the new intelligent machine economy that we’re enabling with our customers, the user experience is more important than ever. We’re thrilled to welcome the industry-leading Particle design team to Wind River,” said Kevin Dallas, president and CEO of Wind River. “The graphical, natural, and cognitive UI/UX expertise that Particle brings to Wind River Studio will further advance our mission of enabling our customers to realize the AI-infused, digital future of the planet.”

