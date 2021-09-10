Webinar: Exploring PAM4 SR data center interconnects

Join us on Sep 15, 2021 10:00 AM in Pacific Time

Many standards use Pulse-Amplitude Modulation 4-Level (PAM4) Short Reach coding scheme, including for 200 Gbps and 400 Gbps interfaces within the data center. Some vendors have implemented DSP in their optical devices to handle noise impairments. To reduce cost and power consumption, others have developed PAM4 AOC (active optical cables) and SR modules using analog CDR technology. With the transition to 400G Ethernet in full swing, and 800G around the corner, unique challenges are presented which will be discussed during this webinar.

This 60-minute webinar will explore PAM4 interconnect approaches. We will hear from Dr. Yung Son, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Optomind, which offers an advanced optical engine technology for enabling 400G QSFP56-DD AOC and SR8 optical transceivers with analog CDR. We will also hear from Kees Propstra, Vice President of Marketing at MultiLane, a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions. Kees has a Master of Science in physics and a post-graduate degree in modern optics from the University of Twente, the Netherlands.

Hosted by Jim Carroll, Optical Networks Daily

Presented by Consortium for On-Board Optics

Sponsored by the DuPont Silicon Valley Innovation Center

