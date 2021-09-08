Webex by Cisco hosts record 8 billion calls monthly

Cisco is now hosting a record eight billion calls monthly across its cloud calling platforms, the most of any cloud calling provider, according to the company. Webex also now supports more than 39 million cloud calling users worldwide - the most of any cloud calling provider.

To meet enterprises growing global needs, Cisco has also extended its domestic calling coverage to include the UK, with more than 65 countries now covered with its Cisco Calling Plans and Cloud Connected PSTN services. Noted customers for Webex Calling include T-Mobile, Office Depot, Cigna Health, and CDK Global.

Webex Calling is part of the Webex Suite – the industry’s first suite for hybrid work that provides Cloud Calling, Messaging, Meetings, Polling, Events and Socio in a unified, secure offering.

“With the move to hybrid work and increasing pressure to delight customers, there’s never been a greater need to unify communications across the entire workforce,” said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager, Cisco Security and Collaboration. “As enterprises look to migrate calling solutions to the cloud, Webex Calling offers the leading end-to-end, secure calling experience that makes unified communications a reality.”

https://newsroom.cisco.com/press-release-content?type=webcontent&articleId=219419