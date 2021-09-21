VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud achieves FedRAMP

VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) has achieved FedRAMP Agency Authority to Operate (ATO) at the High Impact Level.

FedRAMP is a mandatory U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach and baseline requirements for security assessment, authorization, and monitoring of cloud products.





VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud supports critical public sector use cases, including application and cloud migration and modernization, data center extension, disaster recovery as a service, and virtual desktop infrastructure. Agencies can deploy complete VMware Cloud environments of integrated compute, network, storage, and management running in AWS GovCloud in a matter of hours, and scale capacity on demand in minutes without the need to buy new hardware.

